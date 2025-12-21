Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of XPRO opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,626,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,242,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,140,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 507,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 93,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

