Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0562 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 13.8% increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 463,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.