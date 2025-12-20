Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0562 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 13.8% increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 463,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

