Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Koryx Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.
Koryx Copper Stock Up 12.1%
Insider Activity at Koryx Copper
In other Koryx Copper news, Director Heye Edmund Daun acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,467,014.12. This trade represents a 4.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $470,276.
