Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Koryx Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Get Koryx Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koryx Copper

Koryx Copper Stock Up 12.1%

Insider Activity at Koryx Copper

Shares of CVE KRY opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. Koryx Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$213.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

In other Koryx Copper news, Director Heye Edmund Daun acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,467,014.12. This trade represents a 4.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $470,276.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koryx Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koryx Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.