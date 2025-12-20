Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 131,756 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $117,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Hsbc Global Res raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

