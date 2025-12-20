CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Bank of America boosted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $301.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.39. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

