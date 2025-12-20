Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $148.58 and last traded at $148.58. 949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.40.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronext has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.00.

Euronext is a leading pan-European exchange group operating regulated equity and derivatives markets across seven core countries. Through its trading platforms in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris, the company provides listing, trading and market data services for a broad range of asset classes including equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds and derivatives. Euronext also offers indices covering multiple sectors and regions, alongside comprehensive technology solutions for market participants and infrastructure providers.

In addition to its primary trading venues, Euronext delivers post-trade services through its central counterparty clearing house and central securities depository businesses.

