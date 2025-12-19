Toncoin (TON) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $149.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000106 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,148,810,121 coins and its circulating supply is 2,451,269,892 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,148,773,661.471353 with 2,451,233,974.8241307 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.4362467 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 841 active market(s) with $153,926,065.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

