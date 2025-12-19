Peoples Bank KS Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.7% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $609.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $613.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.63.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.