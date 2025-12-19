Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Elizabeth Schwarting Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Schwarting sold 624 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $45,165.12. Following the sale, the director owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,222.20. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $70.46 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Consumer Edge reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

