Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.68 and last traded at $73.68. 787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.8406.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

