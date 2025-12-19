Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.41 and last traded at GBX 3.50. Approximately 2,628,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,215,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60.
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.09. The stock has a market cap of £65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.74.
Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 EPS for the current year.
About Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.