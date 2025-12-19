Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.41 and last traded at GBX 3.50. Approximately 2,628,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,215,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60.

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.09. The stock has a market cap of £65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 EPS for the current year.

About Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer.

