Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 27.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) dropped 27.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 753,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

