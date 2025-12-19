ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Trading 2.1% Higher – What’s Next?

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.5950 and last traded at $3.5950. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.5205.

ASOS Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

