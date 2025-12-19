Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Datatrak International Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Datatrak International Stock Up 50.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Datatrak International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

