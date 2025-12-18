Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.5250, with a volume of 910460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $250.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 448.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

