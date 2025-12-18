Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 416500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

