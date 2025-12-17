Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 22,229 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,543,000 after purchasing an additional 701,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,286,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 148.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,016,000 after acquiring an additional 661,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HQY stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.18. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.92 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,084.24. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities set a $122.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

