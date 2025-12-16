Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Lennar Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LEN.B traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 65,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. Lennar has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

