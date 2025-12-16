Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 17.6%
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argo Blockchain stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,435,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.17% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
