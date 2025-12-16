Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARBK

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 17.6%

Shares of ARBK opened at $5.66 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argo Blockchain stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,435,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.17% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.