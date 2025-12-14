Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,028.90 and last traded at $1,027.6780. 3,241,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,027,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,009.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,121.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $939.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.64. The stock has a market cap of $971.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 31.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

