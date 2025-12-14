1,880 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,166.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 85,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.19.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $356.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $474.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

