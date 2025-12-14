Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 2,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.8750.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.