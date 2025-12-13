Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.8450. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,090 shares.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

