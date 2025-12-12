Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

