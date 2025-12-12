Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 Small-Cap Biotechs That Could Reward Patient Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.