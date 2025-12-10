ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.59. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $997.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

