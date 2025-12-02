BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $30.67. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares last traded at $31.4770, with a volume of 10,903,859 shares changing hands.

BMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BitMine Immersion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5,719.06%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.0%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth $403,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $660,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

