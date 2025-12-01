Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $132.79, but opened at $124.8550. Advantest shares last traded at $126.94, with a volume of 1,694 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Advantest Trading Down 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

