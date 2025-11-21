Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNC. Zacks Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $9.00 target price on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Wabash National Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 230,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,055. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $332.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter. Wabash National has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 314.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

