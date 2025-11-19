Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.4 billion-$41.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.2 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,071. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

