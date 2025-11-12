Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.7555, but opened at $18.60. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 1,845 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YARIY. Zacks Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

