Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.39, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $438.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE HMN opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $160,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,765.96. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $834,490 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 200.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

