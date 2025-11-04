RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) Issues Earnings Results

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. RideNow Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%.

RideNow Group Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:RDNW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,486. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. RideNow Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RideNow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RideNow Group stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of RideNow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RideNow Group Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

