Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 39,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 12,753 shares.The stock last traded at $91.81 and had previously closed at $89.9250.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KRYAY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRYAY

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.4656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 159.0%.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.