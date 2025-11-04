TripAdvisor (TRIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $562.92 million for the quarter. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.03.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

