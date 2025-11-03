Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.44%. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,143. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 202,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,363.96. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.