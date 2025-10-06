Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,600 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 107.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Coffee during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coffee in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. 4,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,656. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

