Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.25. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 2,410 shares.
Cellcom Israel Trading Up 4.1%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellcom Israel
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Hims & Hers Is a Buy Below $35 After Its 16% Pullback
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.