Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.25. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 2,410 shares.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

