Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the April 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

LYRA stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.04.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.07% and a negative net margin of 6,635.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

