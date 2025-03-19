NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NIOBW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

