NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NIOBW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
