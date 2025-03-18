Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RKDA
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.