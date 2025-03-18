Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

