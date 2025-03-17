BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 193,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1763 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,390,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,941,000. CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,141 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

