BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 193,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $16.75.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1763 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
