HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%.
HF Sinclair Stock Performance
DINO traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 662,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,507. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.
Insider Activity at HF Sinclair
In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair
HF Sinclair Company Profile
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HF Sinclair
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.