HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 662,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,507. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.