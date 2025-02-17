Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Short Interest Update

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Standard Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 894,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,761. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.81.
About Standard Lithium
