Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Short Interest Update

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 894,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,761. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.81.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

