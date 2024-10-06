StockNews.com Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $97.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 64,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 552,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 137,412 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

