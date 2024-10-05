StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
