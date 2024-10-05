StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

