Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Shares of TTWO opened at $185.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $191.91.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
