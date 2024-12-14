Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,190 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,143 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NU opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

