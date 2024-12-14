Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $206,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $6,595,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,904,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,605,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.66 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,488. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

