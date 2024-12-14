Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 600,208 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 432,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 293,238 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

