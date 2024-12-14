Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

